The sports loving governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, will today storm Benin City, the Edo State capital, for the opening ceremony of the 20th National Sports Festival.

Making this disclosure to leading journalists on Monday was the chairman Delta State Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, who said the governor would be present physically alongside some of his cabinet members.

It would be recalled that Delta State won the last edition of the festival in Abuja and they are already poised for another great outing after winning some gold medals in the first two days of the festival. “The governor will be here for the opening ceremony,” Okowa said.

“He is not just coming to sit at the VIP, he will be with the athletes to lead them in the match past because he always love to relate with them as his children.