Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State urged all faithful across Nigeria to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which are love, peace and justice to their daily living.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that the spiritual lessons of Ramadan and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

On his part, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in his statewide broadcast also called on Nigerian citizens to remain level-headed in spite of inundation by insecurity and economic instability in the country.

He called on citizens to never politicise the security situation but also to singularly and collectively cooperate with security agencies to halt the malady.

“As our nation is on daily basis being inundated with sufferings, killings and economic instability, we must remain level-headed and never politicize the security situation amidst us. We must, singularly and collectively continue to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies in our quest to bring this obnoxious challenge to a grinding halt. Since citizens have sweated and bled to ensure democracy is put in place, the efforts must not be allowed to go in vain.”