Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, in Asaba challenged the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, to give account of his stewardship during his tenure as minister.

Okowa, who gave the challenge while swearing-in 17 commissioners as members of the state executive council, was reacting to scathing remarks against his person by the former minister.

Among those sworn-in as commissioners is the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu.

Orubebe had earlier accused the governor of marginalising the Ijaw ethnic nationality of the state in terms of appointment and development projects. He also recently tasked Okowa to give account of the over N1 trillion which he received as allocation since 2015.

In his reaction, Okowa insinuated that the former minister was venting his anger because of his (Okowa) refusal to give him (Orubebe) a commissionership slot.

“I am not that kind of man that will be drawn into argument with our leaders. One of our leaders has been insulting the office of the governor.

“The fact that a leader made a request and it is turned down, is not enough to go to the pages of the newspapers and social media when such a leader has not contributed enough to the state government,” Okowa said.

The governor said he (Orubebe) was unable to develop his local government area despite the political positions he held in the past.

“In Burutu, a lot has been done and more are being done. I have commissioned the Burutu township roads. So, when such a person is asking us to give account, I say this because I want to give account from his own local government.

“I urge him to tell us what he has done with his previous positions. It took weeks of broad-base consultations to come up with the final list of the commissioners.

“We did our best to carry everybody along. We are sorry, stay positive because all those who laboured in the past or in my electioneering, will be rewarded in one way or the other,” he said.