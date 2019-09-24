Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has charged political office holders to be committed to his administration’s resolve to develop the state “Stronger Delta Agenda”.

The governor gave the charge on Tuesday while swearing in a Special Adviser, Chief Emuobo Gbagi, and the inauguration of five boards of different parastatal agencies in Asaba.

He charged all government functionaries to sit up and get running because there were lots to be done.

He said, “I see you, appointees as a vehicle for rendering selfless service to Deltans and not as opportunity to enrich yourselves or for ego trip.

“You (political appointees) must hold the position in trust for the people; it is not about eye service to the governor but about the impact that you will make in the life of the people.

“We are to render service to the people, work with the people, communicate with the grassroots, and bring development to them; only then would we have performed as a government”.

The governor congratulated Gbagi and others, who were inaugurated at the ceremony and urged them to cooperate with civil servants to ensure seamless rendering of service to the people.

“There is a lot to be done and we will continue to do our best to meet with the aspirations of Deltans.

“I want to state that it is not possible to give appointment to all Deltans , who saw to my emergence as governor.

“What I will assure is that as much as possible we will deliver the dividends of democracy and reposition our state to be prosperous for stronger Delta to be achieved.

“We will continue to stay focused on our goals; everybody should provide the enabling environment that will engender peace for investment to thrive, because the more resources we have, the more we engage in development programmes,” he stated.

Responding on behalf of others, Orugbo congratulated the governor on the recent reaffirmation of his electoral victory by the Gubernatorial Election Petitions Tribunal.

He assured that they will carry out their duties diligently to the benefits of Deltans.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Boards inaugurated were those of Delta State Library Board with Dr Israel Abido as Chairman and Mrs Ayo Ojeifoh, Mr Donald Akpojohare, Mrs Blessing Oghogho as members.

Delta State School of Health Technology has Dr Chris Oharisi as Chairman, while Mr Sunny Tatabuzogwu and Mrs Osuobeni Ebikabo-Ere as members.

Chief Christiana Etaluku is new Chairman of Delta State Post Primary Education Board, with Mr Anthony Nzugwuogwu, Mrs Eunice Angozi and Mr Venture Oyiborhoro as members.

The Delta State Waste Management Board has Mr Emmanuel Chinye as Chairman with Mr Jude Onya, Mr Mofe Edema, and Mr Daniel Ighedo as members.

Also inaugurated was Chief Andrew Orugbo, as Chairman of Governing Board of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro. (NAN).