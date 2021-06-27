From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State yesterday, tasked speakers of the 36 states assemblies across the country to play their roles effectively in sustaining and developing democratic rule.

The governor gave the charge in Asaba while declaring open the quarterly meeting of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

Okowa said his administration made tremendous progress in the past six years as a result of robust partnership, based on democratic principles, with the state assembly.

He expressed the conviction that the relationship with the state legislature would wax stronger, and encouraged the Body of Speakers “to redouble its efforts to work for greater synergy between the executive and the legislature in a way that the states can develop sustainably and democracy strengthened.”

Chairman of the Conference of Speakers, Abubakar Suleiman, in his remarks commended the Delta State government for hosting the meeting, and for being one of the few states that had implemented financial autonomy for the judiciary and the legislature.

Suleiman who is the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly also lauded the synergy between the Delta State House of Assembly and the Okowa administration.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.