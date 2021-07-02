From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has tasked his appointees to be innovative and work with all sense of urgency.

The governor gave the charge, yesterday, in Asaba while swearing in 18 commissioners, among them five women.He had dissolved his cabinet in May and recently announced a new one.

Okowa said his administration was not slowing down on the delivery of projects till May 29, 2023 when he would hand over to his successor.

Those sworn-in included Evelyn O. Oboro, Shola Ogbemi-Daibo, Rose Ezewu, Flora Alanta, Kate Onianwa, Festus Ochonogor, Charles Aniagwu, Arthur Akpowowo, Barry Gbe, Julius Egbedi, Chris Onogba, Lawrence Ejiofor, Ifeanyi Eqwuyenga, Noel Omodon, Churchill Amagada, Jonathan Ukodhiko, Johnbull Edema and Fidelis Tilije

The governor said they were appointed based on merit, noting that he was proud to have five women in the new team.

He said his administration was proud of its achievements in the last six years, adding “we are certainly not resting on our oars. We intend to keep working and delivering dividends of democracy to our people till the end of our tenure.

“It is our desire to complete all projects we have started, and by the grace of God, we shall do our utmost best to make that a reality. Hence, I charge you to guard against complacency and hit the ground running.”

Okowa said they should be innovative, shun the routine, and communicate effectively to drive the philosophy of his stronger Delta agenda.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Fidelis Tilije, thanked the governor for finding them worthy of service, pledging that they would not betray the confidence reposed on them.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.