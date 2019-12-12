Governor Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, described the deceased former PS, as a committed and loyal member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said Obuh was a respected civil servant, politician and administrator, who excelled in all his endeavours.

The governor described him as “thoroughbred technocrat” whose contributions to the civil service would be indelible, adding that he felt a “personal loss with the demise of the great son of Ikaland.”

“The news of his death came to me as a shock and I send my heartfelt condolences to the family, the people of Ika South and the entire bureaucracy in Delta on the passing of the renowned politician and top-notch civil servant.

“He was a gentleman-politician, and distinguished himself in the service of his state as a retired Permanent Secretary, Commissioner and current Chairman of the Pension Board.”

On his part, the immediate past governor, and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Uduaghan said Obuh was “a highly effective and efficient technocrat, hard working, dedicated, and very humble.”

Uduaghan in a statement by his media assistant, Monoyo Edon, disclosed that the deceased had been battling a protracted ailment in the past years.

It would be recalled that Obuh was a Director at the Office of the Secretary to State Government (SSG) when Uduaghan served as the government scribe during the administration of former governor James Ibori.

He was elevated to the rank of PS and deployed to Government House and Protocol in 2007 when Uduaghan became the governor.

Obuh retired from service with two extra years to go in order to contest the December 8, 2014 governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where the incumbent governor, Dr. Okowa emerged.

Following his unsuccessful gubernatorial quest, Uduaghan appointed him Commissioner for Special Duties at the twilight of his administration. The former PS was appointed as chairman of the state Bureau of Pensions in June 2018.