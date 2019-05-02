Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and his predecessor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan have expressed sadness over the death of elder statesman, industrialist, philanthropist, rubber and oil magnet, Prince (Dr.) Kenekueyero Boyewa Omatseye who died at 91 years.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, described the late Omatseye as a foremost industrialist in the state.

Okowa said the late Omatseye was an epitome of integrity in his business which he grew into a multi billion-naira conglomerate with interests in rubber processing, agriculture as well as oil and gas.

“Prince K. B. Omatseye was an accomplished businessman, politician, entrepreneur, philanthropist and community leader who built the dynasty to command the respect, trust and love of the entire community.

“Because of the successes recorded by Prince Omatseye in several areas, many Nigerians were encouraged to delve into several business interests which no doubt have contributed immensely to the growth of commerce and industry in Nigeria.

“He will be sorely missed by all and sundry whose lives he affected in many ways,” the statement read.

On his part, Dr. Uduaghan in a statement by his media aide, Monoyo Edon, described the passage of Omatseye as a “celebration of a life well lived to the glory of God and excellent service to humanity.

“As a governor, I had the rare privilege of tapping from his peaceful disposition and wealth of experience in politics. He was one of Nigeria’s nationalistic pillars of the First Republic. I am among well wishers looking forward to his 92nd birthday coming up this December before the news of his passing got to me.”