Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and his predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan are among the dignitaries expected at the grand finale of the 2022 Press Week of Warri Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ), Delta State Council.

The Chairman of the Warri Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr Okies Okpomor, disclosed this in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Friday in Warri.

Okpomor said the event will hold from March 19 to March 23.

Speaking on the programme, the chairman said that the chapel would visit orphanages on Saturday, March 19, follow by a novelty football match on Monday, March 21.

He said that the event would climax on Wednesday, March 23 at the Casa de Pedro Hotel in Effurun near Warri, Delta.

Okpomor said that the theme of the event is: “2023 General Elections and Security”.

He added that the occasion would be chaired by Amb. Godknows Igali, former Nigeria Ambassador to Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

“Governor Okowa will be the Special Guest of Honour while the duo of Dr Uduaghan and Mr Kenneth Gbagi, former Minister of State for Education will be the Guest Speakers.

“Uduaghan will speak on the topic: “2023 Elections and Roles of the Media” while Gbagi will deliver lecture on “Security Challenges Ahead of 2023 Elections and way Forward,” he said.

According to Okpomor, the royal fathers of the day include; the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, and Dr Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom.

Others are: Monday Whiskey, Udurhie 1, Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom and Mathew Egbi, Owahwa 11, Okobaro of Ughievwen kingdom. (NAN)