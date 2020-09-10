Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has charged the Nigerian Army to sustain the current peace and security in the Niger Delta.

Okowa gave the charge when the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port-Harcourt, Major General Olubunmi Irefin, visited him in Asaba on Wednesday.

The governor pledged his government’s continued partnership with the military and other security agencies to ensure peace and order in the state.

He said the state government had enjoyed a robust relationship with security agencies.

According to him, the partnership between the state and security agencies has helped to ensure peace and security of lives and property, adding that it has also made Delta an investors’ destination.

“We are happy that piracy has reduced in Delta and we pledge the support of the South South states to ensure protection of oil installations in the region.

“I assure you of our cooperation at all times because we have had very warm working relations with the division since inception.

“The military and other security agencies have worked quite a lot with us to ensure peace within the state. There is still a lot to be done but we have done quite a lot,’’ the governor said.

Irefin commended the governor for the support he had given to 63 Brigade as well as the level of peace and security in the state.

He said the governor’s development and youth empowerment programmes had helped to reduce crime and criminality in the state.

He further lauded Okowa for the infrastructure development across the three senatorial districts of the state.