Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday urged Nigerians not to despair due to challenges in the country, saying God will restore the glory to the people if they turn to Him.

Okowa, who made the call when he delivered a sermon during the 2019 harvest thanksgiving of St. Philip’s Anglican Church, Asaba, spoke on the theme: ‘Harvest of Restoration’ .

He said challenges may come not as a punishment but to draw the people closer to God.

“We are a peculiar people and peculiar people are not to suffer any loss; our God is a restorer. He knows our needs and we should know that the promise of divine restoration is tied to our repentance.

“Prophet Joel urged Israel to repent to enable them get divine restoration; a lot of things are going wrong and all that we do is complain, but our restoration lies in the power of God, only when we pray fervently and with repentance.

“We should ensure our repentance is real because the Lord is able to recreate and sanctify us if our intentions are genuine.

“The Lord is able to provide answers to our questions; He is a covenant keeper and He cannot lie. Our Lord is ever faithful; many of us are looking for help elsewhere, it is better to trust in God than in man because, setbacks are only challenges in disguise.

“See your challenges as stepping stones to move on; there is no limitations to whatever God does, there is nothing that He cannot do,” he said.

The governor added that restoration was dependent on repentance, insisting that people must learn to trust God always, no matter the situation.