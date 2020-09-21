Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa joined other Nigerians in congratulating his Edo State counterpart, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on their re-election.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa described the re-election of Obaseki as “the confirmation of the will of the people” and called on Nigerians to always stand for good leaders as Edo people just did for Obaseki.

He stated that the people of Edo across the 18 local government areas of the state spoke loudly and clearly in their reaffirmation of the choice of Obaseki as their governor.

The governor, who is the Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum, said that with the re-election of Obaseki, the entire region was now being ruled by the PDP.