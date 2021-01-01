Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has urged the people of the state and Nigerians to approach 2021 with great optimism of positive impact on their lives by government

Okowa who made the call in his New Year message, remarked that 2020 was a challenging period for the state, its people, the nation and even the international community.

The statement by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, reaffirmed Okowa’s administration’s commitment to providing quality and enhanced service delivery to Deltans.

Expressing confidence that God would perfect everything concerning Delta and Nigeria in the new year, the governor urged the people of the state to remain prayerful trusting that God would do new things for them and the state in the new year.

“For COVID-19, which is making a rather unfortunate ‘return’ after what appeared as respite in its ravaging effect on our people and the nation, I appeal to all residents to eschew complacence and resume full compliance with the protocols to check the spread of the virus as prescribed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). I urge everyone to stay safe by wearing the face mask while in public places and to limit congregating,” he said.