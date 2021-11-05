From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, urged the Itsekiri nation to accept and respect the new Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

Okowa remarked that only God make kings, noting that Atuwatse’s emergence was divine.

His admonition followed pockets of grievance from some quarters in the kingdom against Atuwatse’s emergence.

He spoke in Asaba when he received the first class monarch on a thank you visit after his coronation in August.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Okowa who congratulated the new king on his ascension to the throne, commended his commitment to peace and development in the kingdom and their neighbours.

He said his administration would deepen the working relationship with the palace of the Olu.

According to him, where there is peace, there is development.

Okowa remarked that only God made kings, and urged the people to accept and respect the monarch for the institution he represented.

“God makes kings and we must all accept the king that has been installed by God, and we must respect the king and the institution that he represents.

“Let all the chiefs and people of Itsekiri kingdom work with His Majesty to ensure peace prevailed in Itsekiri nation, Delta and Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier, Atuwatse III told the governor that his visit was his first official visit outside his kingdom since his coronation, adding that his delegation was in Asaba on a thank-you-visit to the governor for his support during his coronation.

He pledged his commitment to peace and shared prosperity between the Ijaws and Urhobos and other ethnic groups in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .