From Gyang Bere, Jos

Barely 24 hours after Atiku Abubakar stormed Yola, Adamawa State, to receive defectors, his running mate and Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa met with critical stakeholders of the party in Plateau State, yesterday, to galvanise support.

Okowa who arrived the state in the morning hours met party stakeholders with a view to mobilising support and deepening the acceptability of the party.

The move was part of effort to encourage the PDP to take back Plateau State in 2023.

It was learnt that Okowa, who came on a private visit assured the stakeholders that the party is coasting gradually to victory at the state and the country and encouraged them to remain united.

A source said the vice presidential candidate was in the state to bring together party stakeholders to approach the 2023 election as a united family.

“The vice presidential candidate was in Jos on a private visit, he had a successful meeting with some party stakeholders on the need to be united ahead of the 2023.”

He left the state shortly after a fruitful interaction with the PDP stakeholders, where he was assured of total support.