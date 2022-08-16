From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday met with critical stakeholders of the party in Plateau State to galvanize support ahead of the 2023 election.

Okowa who arrived the state in morning hours met the party stakeholders with a view to mobilize support and deepen the acceptability of the party in the state.

The move was part of the effort to encourage the PDP to take back Plateau State in 2023.

It was learned that Okowa, who came on a private visit assured the stakeholders that the party is coasting gradually to victory at the state and the country and encouraged them to remained united.

A source said the Vice presidential candidate was in the state to bring together party stakeholders to approach the 2023 election as a united family.

“The Vice presidential candidate was in Jos on a private visit, he had a successful meeting with some party stakeholders on the need to be united ahead of the 2023.”

Okowa left the state shortly after a fruitful interaction with the PDP stakeholders, where he was assured of total support.