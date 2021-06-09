The chairman of Delta State Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, has assured track and field lovers in the country that he would take athletics to greater heights if voted as the president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria in the fast approaching election.

In a statement released by the sports promoter and signed by the Media Aide, Oluchy Agbagwu, Okowa promised a sustainable welfare package for athletes and officials against the background of complaints of poor welfare programmes by the AFN.

In a similar vein, he gave his word that the seemingly intractable issue of funding would be tackled headlong as his administration would partner with the private sectors to attract funds to the Federation so as to reduce the burden on government, which has been the major source of funds.

Okowa also promised to make concerted efforts to unite all the current factions in a reconciliatory move that every stakeholder will appreciate.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the South-South zone may have endorsed the chairman of Delta Sports Commission as its candidate in the presidential election of the AFN scheduled for June 14 in Abuja.