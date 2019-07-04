Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday implored his appointees to guide against reporting for duty behind schedule.

The governor also urged them to be creative with the zeal to go extra mile, and aimed at transforming the state economy by impacting the people. He handed down the charge in Asaba shortly after swearing-in eight commissioners into the state executive council.

Those sworn in were the immediate past commissioners for Justice, Information, Works and Lands, Peter Mrakpor, Patrick Ukah, James Augoye and Chika Ossai respectively.

Other were immediate past senior political adviser, Festus Ochonogor, former commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, during the tenure of former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Patrick Muoboghare; former House of Assembly speaker, Basil Ganagana and Mrs. Florence Alanta, the only new face among the eight.

Okowa said: “I will not tolerate lateness to work and any commissioner who is not punctual and ready to add value to the lives of the people will be shown the way out.”