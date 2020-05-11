Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said unauthorised vehicles entering the state will be impounded while the operators will face the wrath of the laws.

Okowa handed down the warning while monitoring the level of compliance at some boundaries between Delta and neighbouring states of Edo and Anambra.

The governor was at the River Niger Bridge which borders Delta and Anambra and Alifekede, the boundary between Delta and Edo.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance but was quick to remind security agents and members of the state’s COVID-19 task force at the boundaries that only vehicles carrying agricultural products and those on essential duties should be allowed into the state.

Okowa restated his administration’s seriousness at implementing the inter-state lockdown order and charged the security operatives and the task force to be vigilant so as to detect unauthorised movements and stop them from gaining entrance into the state.

Meanwhile, there is anxiety in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state after a Naval Rating, who tested positive for COVID-19, escaped from the treatment centre in the town.

The patient was being treated at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara.

He was said to have violently threatened his care givers and others at the centre with a knife to pave way for his escape.

As a result of his weapon, everyone at the hospital stayed back as the Naval Rating made his way out of the centre to unknown destination.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who confirmed the development, said the state government has alerted the Naval authorities.