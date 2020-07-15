Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, his wife, Edith and one of their daughters have recovered from COVID-19.

The governor has been receiving treatment alongside his wife, after they tested positive for the virus on July 1.

Their daughter tested positive few days earlier.

Confirming the trio’s negative status, yesterday, in a statement in Asaba, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, said other members of the first family also tested negative.

“The governor gave God all the glory and praise and thanked all Deltans and Nigerians who interceded for the family in prayers.

“He appealed to residents to obey all instructions and regulations targeted at combating and stemming the transmission of COVID-19 in the state,” he said.