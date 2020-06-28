Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has deplored the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, saying it had become obvious that community transmission of the virus had reached an alarming and frightening proportion.

As at Friday night, the state had 781 confirmed cases of the virus after its index case of April 7, 2020.

Okowa is currently on self-isolation for 14 days after one of his daughters tested positive. This came after two top government appointees at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in the state tested positive for Coronavirus.

The two appointees, Secretary to State Government, Chiedu Ebie and Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, are said to be responding positively to treatment.

Expressing his concern in a statement he personally signed yesterday, the governor said it was regrettable that many persons still think that the Coronavirus disease was a hoax.

“It cannot be a hoax when over 20 persons have died including some prominent citizens. Therefore, I want to make a passionate appeal to all Deltans to please realise that the Coronavirus disease is real,” he said.