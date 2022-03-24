From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Charles Aniagwu has drummed support for the ambition of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s daughter, Mrs. Marilyn Daramola.

Daramola is seeking to represent Ika North-East constituency in the state House of Assembly in 2023.

Critics of the governor are contending that she is imposed by her father on the party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the entire constituency.

But Aniagwu distanced his principal from the political scheming in Ika North-East, saying that Okowa was still very reluctant about his daughter’s ambition.

Aniagwu insisted that the decision to back Daramola was based on credibility, equity and justice, noting that her opponents were coming up with unnecessary sentiments.

He said the constituency was being progressive by attempting to bring in the younger generation into leadership.

“I want us to grow up and begin to look at people’s ability and the value they are bringing to the table rather than looking for who to pull down.

“If at the end of the day, the governor’s daughter is going to run and represent a people in this case, I am also one of her constituents, I am very proud of her, personally.

“You must also recognise what is called social embeddedness in our polity, where you have you the principle of zoning.

“Since 1999, one section of the local government has be the one producing the House of Assembly member, that is almost five terms.

“My own part of that locality where the incumbent hails from, has been producing the member for close to 24 years now.

“Are we saying that the people from the other side don’t have what it takes to also take a shot?

“We are also very mindful of the reason why we had the #EndSARS campaign which emphasized the need for those in authority to recognise that the youths also have a role to play.