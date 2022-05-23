From Paul Osuyi, Asaba and Ben Dunno, Warri

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, yesterday, emerged PDP candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State for the 2023 election.

This is as intense power play between incumbent and past governors manifested in the state. While Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’ daughter, Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, clinched Ika North East ticket, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan’s daughter, Orode lost Warri North ticket to Fred Martins, while in Ethiope West federal constituency, Ibori’s daughter, Ms Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, tied with Ben Igbakpa, who is staging a come back to the House. A re-run election is expected to hold to break the deadlock.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

At the primary conducted in Asaba, Elumelu polled 80 delegates votes to defeat Mrs. Pat Ajudua who scored 35 votes. The third contestant, Kanyinebi Banye Muoboso polled 17 votes.

Member representing Ika Federal Constituency, Victor Nwokolo also won his return ticket to fly the flag of the PDP.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Athird term member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Ossai N. Ossai scored 24 votes while Nnamdi Ezechi polled 44 delegates votes to win the ticket.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Ezechi is a commissioner representing Ndokwa nation on the board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

In Isoko Federal Constituency, immediate past Commissioner for Energy, Jonathan Ukodhiko, polled 33 votes to defeat former managing director of DESOPADEC, Askia Ogieh who scored 21 votes.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .