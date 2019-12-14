Wife of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Dame Edith Okowa has charged corporate bodies and wealthy individuals to be more committed to their corporate social responsibility by giving back to their communities through humanitarian services.

Mrs. Okowa gave this charge at General Hospital, Owa-Oyibu in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state during the flag-off of free medical Outreach organized by Fidelity Bank’s ‘Helping Hands Programme’ in partnership with 05 Initiative, a pet project of the Delta State First Lady.

She commended the management of Fidelity Bank for the medicare as part of their corporate social responsibility to Deltans, urging all political office holders to embark on personal responsibilities to people within their immediate environment.

“The greatest way to impact on somebody is by helping just as our 05 motto states: ‘changing our world, one person at a time'”.

She implored all to show love to one another, even as she frowned at those celebrating the yuletide for the wrong reasons, enjoining them to give their lives to Jesus Christ who gives perfect peace and the reason for the season.

While challenging other banks and corporate institutions in the state to emulate the gesture of Fidelity Bank, Okowa thanked organizations that have been giving back to the various communities in the state.

She called on indigenes of Ika North East and Ika South local government areas to turn up in their numbers for the free medical exercise, noting that Fidelity Bank was fully prepared to the outreach.

Earlier, the MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo stated that the medical outreach at Owa-Oyibu was in fulfillment of the objectives of the bank’s corporate social responsibility philosophy which focuses on the environment, education, health and social welfare.

Represented by the Regional Head (Mid-West II), Mrs. Augusta Anyanwu, the bank’s MD added that as a bank, they believe that being socially responsible is the most effective way to bring about change in any society.

He said: “Taking responsibility is indeed the only way that lives can be touched and enriched in Nigeria today.”

He commended the First Lady for deeply impacting lives through the 05 Initiative, saying, “Dame Edith Okowa stands out as one of the very few who does matchless humanitarian works across the states of the federation.

“We chose to collaborate with her for this reason in our all-inclusive bottom-up corporate social responsibility, the Fidelity Helping Hands Programme (FHHP).”