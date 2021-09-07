The Wife of Delta Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, has paid the medical bills of 30 stranded patients at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba and the Asaba Specialist Hospital (ASH) worth N7.8 million.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to hand over the cheques to representatives of both hospitals on Tuesday in Asaba, Okowa said the gesture was part of the activities to mark the 2021 International Day of Charity.

“I received the list of stranded patients and I want to once again specially appreciate the management of the FMC for admitting patients without payment.

“Based on the list we received, we also sent out letters to individuals for support and we are glad and grateful to announce that a lot of persons responded generously.

“We are today handing over a cheque for N7 million to FMC and N851,000 to Asaba Specialist Hospital to offset the bills of the indigent patients.

“The amount presented by the management of ASH is so because the basic services they offer are free, considering the free treatment given to under five children and pregnant women.

“The hospital also in their thoughtfulness gave us a discount of 10 percent of the accrued cost.

”We thank God for the privilege to reach out and pray that an end comes to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) era so we can meet these patients physically, ”she said.

The Director-General of the O5 Initiative, Mrs Oghnekevwe Agas, in her remarks, said, “It has become customary for the wife of our governor to reach out to persons who have been treated in the hospital, but do not have the where withal to pay their bills.

“The beneficiaries may not be here physically, but we are sure that their hearts are filled with gratitude.

”Also notable is the fact that the celebration started on Sunday with the outreach to Obioma camp in Illah, in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state, where we distributed food items to the settlers.”

Receiving the cheque, the Chief Medical Director of FMC, Dr Victor Osiatuma, said, ”This is indeed a great relief especially at this time.”

The CMD, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Ezunu, said that ”we are immensely grateful to Dame Okowa, who has successfully stepped into the shoes of Mother Theresa.”

He confirmed that N7 million presented to the hospital was to cater for the bill of 22 indigent patients in the hospital.

On her part, the CMD of Asaba Specialist Hospital, Dr Peace Ighosewe, explained that the hospital had to look out for patients who had previously complained of not being able to pay their bills after treatment.

“Based on our findings, six indigent patients are the beneficiaries of the N851,000 cheque presented to us,” she said.(NAN)