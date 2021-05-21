Aare of Lagos, Chief Razak Okoya, founder and chairman of the Eleganza Group, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, put smiles on the faces of everyone that entered his compound at Oluwanisola Estate, Lekki/Ajah Expressway, as Muslims celebrated Eid el-Fitri to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting.

Conducting the prayers that fateful morning was Imam Almarouf Mohammed, under strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols of social distancing at the praying ground. He appealed that Nigerians should be more patient and tolerant with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, as Rome was not built in a day. He added that, by the grace of God, everything would go well. He enjoined Muslims to keep the faith and not waver from the good behaviours they consummated during the fasting period.

Visitors to the residence and the less privileged all went home with packaged gifts of Ankara fabric, noodles, bread, popcorn, and other food items.