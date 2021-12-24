Sparta Rotterdam coach Henk Fraser has suggested that Super Eagles shot-stopper Maduka Okoye should make an early return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Watford bound goalkeeper is one of the key players at the Sparta Stadion. However, his brilliance has not been complemented by his teammates as The Castle Lords currently sit 17th in the Eredivisie.

Sparta Rotterdam have won just two of their last thirteen Eredivisie games, and they currently risk relegation, as they are three points away from safety.

Due to this reason, Fraser wants his star player to return to the Netherlands, even if it would mean that Okoye leaves the Super Eagles camp before the end of their AFCON campaign.

“I understand that the final of the Africa Cup and the Rotterdam derby will be on the same date,” Fraser told FCUpdate.

“I think he will go there, but he owes it to Sparta. So I think he’s nice after the first, maybe should come home in the second round.”

The AFCON kicks off on January 9th and ends on February 6th. This means that if Nigeria reached the competition’s final, Okoye would miss Sparta Rotterdam’s first three Eredivisie fixtures after the mid-season break.