Super Eagles’ first choice goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye has played down his shoulder injury in the Eredivisie match between Sparta Rotterdam and Ajax.

In a twit posted by the shop stopper immediately after the match, Okoye said the shoulder injury is not as bad as initially feared.

Okoye waived aside all worries about how long he could be out of action after telling Dutch publications, Rijnmond Sports that he had only suffered a knock.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The goalkeeper came off worse after clashing with an opposing attacker in the 24th minute of the game week 14 encounter and was replaced by Sparta’s reserve shot-stopper, Benjamin van Leer.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .