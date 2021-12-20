Super Eagles No 1 goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has celebrated his comeback to action after two weeks on the sidelines.

Okoye has returned to action for his Dutch top-flight league club Sparta Rotterdam Saturday when they drew 2-2 at home with Vitesse Arnhem.

The goalkeeper has been out of action for over two weeks following a knock he had while playing for the club against Ajax Amsterdam on November 28

“All my heart, all my life into this game,” he tweeted soon after the home draw.

In a related development, second choice goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, was in action as Kaizer Chiefs’ unbeaten run in the Dstv Premiership came to an end after a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Royal AM.

The Nigerian goalie made his 10th appearance between the sticks for his South African side this season and was hoping to make it two consecutive clean sheets.

However, he and his teammates were up against a Royal AM side that had not lost any of their last seven home games.

The game started with both sides trying to cancel each other. Kaizer Chiefs recorded two shots on target, but none penetrated Royal AM goalkeeper Hugo Nyame.