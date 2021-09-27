Nigeria number one goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye conceded four goals as Sparta Rotterdam lost 4-0 to Cambuur in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

The former Fortuna Düsseldorf shot stopper picked up a yellow card in the 87th minute.

It was an unforgettable day in office for the 21-year-old at Sparta-Stadion Het Kasteel (Rotterdam).

Issa Kallon bagged a brace for the visitors in the game with Alex Bangura and Tom Boere scoring the other goals.

Okoye has made seven appearances across all competitions for Sparta Rotterdam this season.

He linked up with the modest club on a free transfer in 2020 after severing ties with German club Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The young goalie is expected to be in Nigeria’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Central African Republic.

