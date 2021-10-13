According to Transfermarkt, Nigerian goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye now has a market value of €1 million, the highest mark the Sparta Rotterdam shot-stopper has ever hit.

Okoye’s profile has been on the rise since the youngster became a Nigerian international. The German-born goalie made his debut for the Super Eagles against Brazil in October 2019 when he was valued at €150,000 and still struggling at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Okoye switched to Sparta Rotterdam in 2020 and has since become the number one goalkeeper for the Super Eagles.

