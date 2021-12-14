Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, is the first Nigerian star to pay his respect to former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr. Rohr was relieved of his duties on Sunday evening after more than five years in charge of the Super Eagles. The 68-year-old had been in charge of the team since 2016, leading the team to the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria finished third. Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

And Following the news, Okoye took to his social media to thank Rohr for turning his career around. The 22-year-old shot-stopper made his Super Eagles debut under Rohr in a 1-1 draw against Brazil in November 2019. Since then, he has gone on to become Nigeria’s number one and also secure a move to Watford from Sparta Rotterdam, where he is the club’s number one ahead of the move next summer. Okoye knew all these achievements would not have been possible if not for the chance Rohr gave him, and he has shown his gratitude with a thank you post.