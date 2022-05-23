Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, won’t be available for Nigeria when they take on Mexico and Ecuador respectively in two high profile international friendly games, reports owngoalnigeria.com.

Okoye has communicated to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that he won’t be available but no reason was given for his absence as at the time of filing this report, fueling talks of the goalkeeper potentially quitting the national team.

He was largely targeted by a section of the Nigerian fans and media after the team’s round of 16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations with many blaming him for the goal Tunisia scored, which decided the game.

Since after the tournament, he hasn’t represented Nigeria as he made a last minute decision to shun the World Cup playoff against Ghana, which ended Nigeria’s hope of qualifying for the showpiece in Qatar.

It was also further gathered that he would also miss the start of the AFCON 2023 qualifiers with Nigeria to take on Sierra Leone in Abuja before making a trip to play Mauritius.

Meanwhile, new Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro might have called up Israel based goalkeeper, Adebayo Adeleye as a late call up to replace Okoye.

