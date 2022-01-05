Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has revealed what the Super Eagles players must to prevent Egypt winger, Mohamed Salah, from wreaking havoc on the pitch when both countries face off in their Africa Cup of Nations opener on Tuesday, January 11.

Salah has been in sensational form so far this season, directly participating in 32 goals (23 goals, 9 assists) from 26 appearances in all competitions. The 29-year-old has also impressed on international duty by providing three assists for his teammates during the World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles must be on their toes throughout the duration of the game to snuff out the threat of the Egyptian hotshot – something the likes of Antonio Rüdiger, Harry Maguire, Aymeric Laporte and Felipe have failed to do this season. Quizzed on exactly what needs to be done to curb the threat of Salah, Okoye answered: “Like you said ninety minutes fully focused and confident, we are not allowed to be scared.

“I think we have the quality to stop even players like this not to give us too much danger.”

An undisputed starter under erstwhile coach Gernot Rohr, Okoye has confessed that his starting spot is no longer guaranteed, especially as Augustine Eguavoen has said that everyone is starting on a clean slate.