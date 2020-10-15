Gernot Rohr has backed Maduka Okoye to fight for the Super Eagles No 1 jersey when the team gets together again next month for AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Nigeria welcomes Sierra Leone to Asaba on November 9 with the reverse leg in Freetown at least a week later.

Sparta Rotterdam shot stopper, Okoye, was in goal for the friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia, while the two other goalkeepers, Mathew Yakubu and Dele Alampasu, watched on.

Rohr has now maintained he wanted to see more of Okoye against Tunisia because he felt the goalkeeper was not really tested by the Algerians in the first game.

Okoye, who made his Eagles debut against mighty Brazil last year, was assured in both friendlies even though he failed to keep a clean sheet.

Officials told SCORENigeria that Okoye’s main rival for a starting spot against Sierra Leone would be Francis Uzoho.

However, both goalkeepers are not enjoying game time at their clubs.