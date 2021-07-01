Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye has been voted the best player of the season at his club- Sparta Rotterdam.

Sparta took to their website to announce it, while the Super Eagles shot-stopper also took to Twitter to celebrate his award.

Maduka Okoye was signed on a free transfer from the German side- Fortuna Dusseldorf II in the summer of 2020, and he was an instant hit at the Rotterdam based side.

Okoye saw off a difficult start to life in the Eredivisie and became an integral part of the Dutch side, making crucial saves for his team, which helped them finish in eighth place.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper featured in 28 league matches for Sparta Rotterdam with a 68% save rate. He also saved one of the three penalties that he faced and made just two errors leading to a goal throughout the season.

