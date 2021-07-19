On a training field next to the Bosuil stadium, Nigeria- eligible striker Emanuel Emegha spurned several early chances to give the Eredivisie side the lead. Be- fore a goal by Bart Vriends was ruled out for offside on the hour mark.

Ten minutes later, Antwerp had their biggest chance of the match, but Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye produced a world-class one-hand save to keep the game on leveled terms.