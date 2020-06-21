Former Super Eagles’ player, Sylvanus Okpala has called on the Nigerian Football Federation to give Franco-German tactician, Gernot Rohr, the free hand to work as the technical adviser of the Super Eagles.

Okpala told www.brila.net that late coach Stephen Keshi was given the free hand to work during his tenure.

”When I was there with Keshi, we were given free hand to pick whoever we wanted; inasmuch as some people may want to interfere, Keshi won’t allow it,” he told brila.net.

“We were given free hand. I think some people may want to dictate for him, but it is left for Rohr to decide because there is nothing wrong with giving advice.”

Rohr has been given a target of guiding the team to win the 2021 Africa Nation’s Cup to be hosted by Cameroon. The new contract also includes qualifying the Super Eagles to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.