From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

First son of the premier of eastern region, Dr. Michael Okpara, Nnawuihe Okpara is dead.

He reportedly died in America where he had lived over the years.

Nnawuihe’s death which was said to have sent shock waves down the spine of members of Dr Michael Okpara’s family, occurred when preparations for the burial of the remains of his mother, Lady Adanma Okpara, was on top gear. She is slated to be buried in Umuegwu Okpuala, Ohuhu Clan, Umuahia North LGA of Abia State on Saturday, December 18.

Nnawuihe, a Houston-based Aeronautic Engineer, was said to have died some days ago during a brief illness.

Although it was not clear the ailment Nnawuihe suffered before his death, sources said he had been battling with undisclosed health challenges for some time now.

