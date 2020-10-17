It was a great reunion of top veterans’ ladies golfers at the golf section of Aba Sports Club in 1926, when Barr Ongodi Patricia Nkwoji held the fourth Okpata Ozuora Memorial Golf Tournament, in honour of a late prominent son of the commercial city, Chief Mike Nkwoji.

The event attracted a massive turn out of about 165 registered golfers with 50 lady golfers coming from across the country, young and old, while 15 golf professionals across South/South and South/East came to play. It was a roll call of who is who in the golfing family in Nigeria.

The event also gave the Golf Section a new look with several major constructions, which included an external car park well paved with protective Iron grilles, the main entrance to the Club is redesigned with a tower overlooking the driveway, a caddies house constructed above the kitchen with a separate staircase.

All done by the Nkwoji family to commemorate the fourth anniversary of this legend, who contributed substantially to the development of Aba Sports Club, as well as the Enugu Golf Course in his lifetime.

The Captain of the club, Sir Jonathan Oguejiofor, PNM, JP, thanked all and sundry who contributed to the successful hosting of the epic memorial golf tourney, especially the planning committee led by Joe Onyenso. “I want to thank all members of our great Club who graced the event and most, especially, the 65th President of Aba Sports Club 1926, Chief Jerry O. Kalu – Osimiri and his amiable wife Chief Mrs. Comfort Jerry Kalu Nneoha, our Patrons, Captains of various Sections of the Club and those from other golf clubs, golfers from all over the country and beyond,” said Sir Oguejiofor.