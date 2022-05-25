Organisers of the Okpekpe international 10km road race have said the eighth edition of the historic World Athletics elite label event will be live on television across the globe come this Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Zack Amodu, the race director said its broadcast partner, Supersport, the number one cable TV in Africa, will broadcast the race live on race day.

‘’SuperSport has been our broadcast partner since the start of the race in 2013 and will broadcast the race live on television this Saturday,” said Amodu.

Aside from fulfilling one of the key requirements of organising a World Athletics Elite Label road race, Amodu said the organisers are determined to ensure many people across the globe, especially those in the athletics family, get to watch the race live because it has become a global event.

‘’SuperSport has started running the promo on Supersport Blitz as one of its exciting packages sports lovers and non-sports lovers can look forward to in the month of May.

“There will also be a live streaming of the race on our facebook page. This will give many people who may not readily have access to television wherever they are all over the world the opportunity to see what is happening on the day as the race is the only one scheduled for this Saturday in the calendar of World Athletics,” added Amodu.

The race director said the focus of the entire world, especially lovers of road races, will be on Okpekpe, a town in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State in South South Nigeria, located about 25km NorthEast of Auchi.