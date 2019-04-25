Today marks 30 days to go until the start of the seventh Okpekpe international 10km road race, which is scheduled top hold on Saturday May 25 in Okpekpe, a rural and hilly town in Etsako East local government area of Edo state.

Zack Amodu, the race’s director of organisation has assured of a bigger and better race organised in strict accordance with International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) competition rules.

The race, elevated by the IAAF to a silver label status last year will however hold with the aim of getting it upgraded to a first ever gold label road race in West Africa by next year.

“This year’s race will be organised with a gold label template because we have applied for a gold label status for next year’s race,” said Amodu who is confident organisers will pull off another world class event on May 25,2019.

“We have the experience and the trust by the IAAF that we can deliver a world class race. Right from the inaugural edition of the race we have proved to be up to the task as far as the technical organisation of the race is concerned and this was recognised by the IAAF who first granted us a bronze label status in 2015,the first ever in Nigeria nay West Africa.

“We also proved we can organise a label event without supervision and the result is the elevation to a silver label status,” he said.