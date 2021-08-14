Pamodzi Sports Marketing, a leader in sports marketing, sponsorship, hospitality and rights acquisition business and organiser of the Okpekpe international 10km road race is saddened by the loss of billionaire businessman and Chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, Captain Idahosa Okunbo who passed away after months of a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer at a London hospital.

Mike Itemuagbor, Chief Executive Officer of Pamodzi Sports Marketing in a condolence message says Captain Hosa’s death was both a personal loss to him and a big loss to the annual 10km road race which the late billionaire helped to make the first road running event to be granted a World Athletics label in West Africa and the first member of Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) in Nigeria.

‘Captain Hosa’s death came as a shock to me albeit I knew he was battling to save his life after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was one of the pillars that made our race, Okpekpe international 10km road race to attain the historic heights it has attained in just a few years,’ said Itemuagbor who recalled one of the contributions of the late captain to the race.

‘’I remember when he came in to become one of our esteemed sponsors of the race two years ago through his five star hospitality outfit,The Wells Carlton Hotel and Luxury Apartments.The company came in as our hotel/hospitality partner. Captain Hosa even registered for the 2019 edition of the race although his busy schedule prevented him from being physically present in Okpekpe,’ wrote Itemuagbor in a statement he personally signed.

Itemuagbor says the race will resume next year after two forced postponements occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic that has plagued the world since early 2020.

‘The race will resume to honour the memory of Captain Hosa who will be happy in heaven that his dear state, Edo state has been placed on the map of the world as a destination of sort for sports. Okpekpe international 10km road race will honour him and other Nigerians and corporate organisations who ensured World Athletics designates the race as one of the leading road races around the world first with its bronze label rating before it also became the first road race in Nigeria nay West Africa to be granted a silver label rating.’

Itemuagbor prayed for the repose of the soul of the business man and philantrophist and commiserates with the family over his exit which he said was both painful and untimely.