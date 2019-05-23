Organisers of the IAAF silver label Okpekpe international 10km road race say arrangements have been concluded for a hitch free race this Saturday in Okpekpe near Auchi, Etsako East Local Government area of Edo state.

Mercy Etukudo, who heads the event’s secretariat assured Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the race will stage another world class event as all logistics, both technical and administrative are in place for a bigger and better event this year.

“Of course we are set to go. We have concluded all arrangements for a hitch-free and successful race on Saturday. The elite athletes have arrived Nigeria and will leave for Auchi on Thursday where accommodation has been reserved for them.

“Nigerian elite athletes will also be in Auchi on Thursday while other participants have started collecting running numbers since Tuesday at Fatima College in Auchi. Collection will continue until 2pm on Friday,” said Etukudo who revealed that all participants would receive a running race vest, number bibs, and chips.