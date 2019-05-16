Organisers of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) silver label, Okpekpe International 10km Road Race have unveiled the low sugar malt drink, Amstel Malta as the official malt drink of the seventh edition of the race, which comes up on May 25 in Okpekpe near Auchi, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Zak Amodu, Director of Organisation disclosed that Amstel Malta would be the official malt drink for the first IAAF label road race in West Africa and the only silver label road race in Africa in 2019.

“We are delighted with the coming on board of Nigerian Breweries as a friend and strategic partner of the race. Nigerian Breweries and Okpekpe race have a lot in common. It is the pioneer and biggest brewing company in Nigeria, while one of its products; Amstel Malta is a premium malt drink with rich international heritage. Okpekpe race is also the first road running event to be granted an IAAF label status in Nigeria, which means the race is the first road race in Nigeria to be granted international recognition,” said Amodu who explained that IAAF road race label events are races that the world governing body for the sport designates as one of the leading road races around the world.

“What an IAAF Label denotes are high standards in event organisation and full application of the IAAF competition rules,” said Amodu. The race is also the first and only road race in Nigeria recognised by AIMS, a member-based organisation of more than 460 of the world’s leading distance races, from over 130 countries and territories.