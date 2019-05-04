Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of the 7th edition of the Okpekpe 10 km Silver label marathon race which comes up on May 25 in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, organisers of the event announced in Benin yesterday that steps are on to make the marathon attain gold label during the 8th edition next year.

Managing Director of Pamozi, promoters of the marathon, Mike Itemuagbor, who disclosed this in Benin during a media briefing, said 100 elite athletes from 15 countries would participate in the 7th edition of the race that will be broadcast‎ live in 42 countries.

The Security Coordinator of the race, Austine Gbaraba also disclosed that Sniffer Dogs, Choppers and Horses, would be deployed as part of security measure for the marathon.

He said the deployment of horses and dogs, is in addition to hundreds of security personnel that would be engaged to man strategy points, before, during and after the race, adding that the essence of the security arrangement is aimed at getting Gold Label for the race as well as guarantee safety of the athletes and other participants and officials of the race.

“We are fully ready in the area of security preparation for the race. We are working with the Police and other security agencies to guarantee safety for everybody for the race.”

“Aside the sniffer dogs and horses that will be available, choppers will be deployed for area surveillance and will take record of everything.

“As for the sniffer dogs and horses, they are also for security purposes as well as crowd control,” he stated.

Similarly, the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), said they will make available two of their ambulances fitted with emergency equipment and Para-Medics.

The Hospital head of Accident and Emergency Department, Dr Jude Nwashilli, ‎who announced this, said every measure that would ensure quick response to emergency situation for the road race have been put in place.

He however advised that to avert some emergency situation, it would be proper to test the fitness level of the athletes.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, while assuring that the state was ready to host the race, stressed for a clean tournament that will be devoid of doping and negative reports, even as he‎ disclosed that the state government was using the race to raise public awareness for different aspects of life, including raising funds for the needy.1