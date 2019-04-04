Promoter of the first International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) label road race in West Africa, Mike Itemuagbor has congratulated Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the immediate past governor of Edo State as he clocks 67 years today.

Itemuagbor, in a congratulatory message praised Oshiomhole for providing the enabling environment that gave birth to the first internationally recognised road race not only in Nigeria, but the whole of West Africa.

He recounted how Oshiomhole and the current governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki embraced the idea of a 10km Road Race to project Okpekpe town in particular, Edo State and Nigeria in general as an international sporting destination.

“We are delighted that you made Edo State the first state in Nigeria to host an international athletics event that is recognised by the world governing body for the sport. With your unconditional support, Okpekpe race became the first road race in West Africa to be granted a label status by the IAAF,” Itemuagbor further wrote.

“As we all know, IAAF Road Race Label events are races that the international body designates as one of the leading road races around the world. Having Okpekpe race designated as one of such few races across the globe is no mean feat and we are forever grateful for it. Perhaps we won’t be talking about the race today if you did not construct the beautiful network of roads in Edo State and one of such roads is playing host to the race, which is in its seventh edition this year.”

“Happy 67th birthday Comrade Oshiomhole, the grand patron of the Okpekpe international 10km Road Race,” Itemuagbor added.