The promoter of the IAAF silver label Okpekpe international 10km Road Race, Mike Itemuagbor said the backing of Edo State Government and sponsors and friends of the race made last Saturday’s event the huge success it turned out to be.

Last Saturday’s race had been described as the most successful edition since the inaugural edition of the event in 2013 and Itemuagbor whose company, Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organised it is delighted with the outcome of the event.

“I really want to thank His Excellency, the executive governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki for his continued support for the race. He has provided the enabling environment for us to thrive and I am happy we have not disappointed him, the Edo State people, especially the great people of the Okpekpe community,” said Itemuagbor.

Itemuagbor is also grateful to sponsors and friends of the race whose support he said cannot be quantified especially following the last minute withdrawal of Ecobank.

“I am delighted we have been able to attract corporate giants to partner with the race. Cocacola came in this year while Nigerian Breweries Plc, the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria joined us last year and renewed their support this year. We also had the five- star Wells Carlton Hotels & Apartments as well as Dan Oil and Petrochemicals Ltd who joined us to make this year’s race the monumental success it is.’’

Itemuagbor is also grateful to the men and women who worked day and night to ensure the race got off to a perfect start and a thrilling finish.

Meanwhile, Barrister Solomon Dalung, the immediate past Minister of Sports and Youth Development has described the seventh edition of the race the best ever and hailed the organisers of the one-day road running event for lifting the image of Nigeria.