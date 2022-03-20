From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Elders Council of Okpella Community in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State has appealed to the State Government to approve the installation of one Mike Sadoh as their next king, whom they said had been chosen by the Community after a thorough traditional and spiritual consultations with the gods.

The Council which comprises the Heads of the four wards in Okpella, women and youths however, expressed shock and disappointment over an attempt by some people to cause caox over the kingship of Okpella when the people and the gods have spoken.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Briefing newsmen at Imiaku Community Hall in Okpella, the Otaru of Okpella, Elder Eneshiwagbe Odabor, said that the search and choice of a new king came about after the demise of the occupant of the stool, late Alhaji A.Y.E Dirisu, some years ago where the community had remain without a king

Elders Odabor explained that the kingship of Okpella was rotational between Oteku and Ogute clans, adding that it was the turn of Oteku to produce the next king as the late Alhaji A.Y.E was from Ogute Clan.

According to him, “As the stool remain vacant, nine indigenes of Oteku clan names were taken for traditional and spiritual cleansing within and outside the community were the oracle choose Mike Sadoh.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We found out that it was getting late and after the traditional processes of chosen a new king were meant, we then sent the name of the king selected to the state government for installation and up till now, we have not heard from them”, he said.

The Otaru of Okpella, however, maintained that the people of the community are peace-loving, who would want no crisis arising from the choice of their king as they would not want to go contrary to the words of the gods in order to avoid calamity.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Also in their separate remarks, the most senior village head, Ogiemega of Okpella, High Chief Peter Dirisu, Senior Village Head of Okpella, Chief (Alhaji) Dauda Suleiman, Oteogwa of Okpella, Otenawe Brai and Mrs. Victoria Otumekhe coroborated the position of the Otaru, as they maintained that the position of a King in Okpella is not induced by political or academical basis.

“We are not going to allow any politician to impose any person on us as we all have chosen Mike Sadoh in line with our tradition as our next king”, they warned.

They, however, recalled that the elders of the community have always followed the due process of a king and that this should not be an exception from the norms of the tradition practiced in their land.