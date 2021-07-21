From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former aviation minister, air vice marshal, Anthony Okpere, yesterday, said the 2024 Edo State governorship slot should be zoned to Edo Central in the spirit of fairness, justice and equity if the state must be seen as one.

He made the appeal during a meeting of Esan Descendants Assembly (EDA) in Benin.

“If Edo has to be one, there must be justice and equity.

When I started a movement for the creation of Afemesan State, I was accused of attempting to secede and divide the Edo nation.

“I believe Esan has to produce the next governor in 2024 but we must have a broad strategy which will remain the same but the tactics could change from time to time. We should lobby from behind the scenes,” he said

Okpere said his dream is the realisation of an Edo governor of Esan extraction by the time he turns 82 in 2024, lamenting that since 1999, Edo South would have ruled for 16 years by 2024 while Edo North had it for eight years and occupied the deputy governorship position for 16 years.

While advocating for unity, the former aviation minister advised Esan politicians to bury their personal interests so that the dream of having an Esan man in 2024 will be achieved.

The former air vice marshal urged the Esan people to start building bridges to other senatorial districts so as to realise their dream, lamenting that Oserhemien Osunbor’s stint between 2007 and 2008 before his removal by a court of law in favour of Adams Oshiomhole was brief.

